 Aisha Reacts To Ex President, Olusegun Obasanjo And Buhari’s Meeting At AU Summit | Nigeria Today
Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Aisha Yesufu, the co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls group has reacted to the meeting of incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari and former president Olusegun Obasanjo at AU summit.
On Sunday night, official twitter handle of President Buhari shared pictures and video of the President shaking hands with Obasanjo. Buhari was seen giggling and sharing few words with Obasanjo and former head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar.
This is coming days after the ex president, Olusegun Obasanjo released a 13 paged letter advising President Buhari to desist from contesting the 2019 re-election.
Reacting to the meeting, Aisha encouraged Buhari to heed Obasanjo’s advice not to seek re-election in 2019.
She wrote “Mr President hope you can see life out of power is not that bad.“ There is so much you can do out there.”

