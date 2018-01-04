Aiteo/CAF Awards: Oshoala hails Aiteo’s positive impact in African football

In Few hours to the Aiteo/CAF African Players Award night taking place at the capital of Ghana, Accra, Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has threw her support for Aiteo, Nigerian foremost Energy Company for its impact in African football and making the CAF event a memorable one. The Dalian Quanjian FC attacker also praised Aiteo’s prompt intervention in Nigerian football.

“Am really impressed with what Aiteo is doing in Nigerian and African football, Aiteo has been helpful in terms of improving football generally, especially the Nigeria female football.

“The girls can now play with hope of winning something, unlike before where they don’t who win anything. Sometimes, they don’t know who wins the league because you have two teams who play the finals and they don’t know what happens next.

“This year has been really good and eventful for the girls with the FA Cup and the League.

She charged other corporate organizations to emulate Aiteo in developing the game of soccer in the continent.

Also, I applaud Aiteo for organising this year CAF event in Ghana; bringing all the legendary football players, coaches and administrators from Africa to Ghana.

“For me, in terms of sport and football generally, what I have seen in the past few months with what Aiteo is doing in Nigerian football and Africa, when it comes to CAF, I will advice other companies to emulate Aiteo and look at what they have been doing, see where they can fit in.

Speaking on gender inequality in female football in Africa, the 23-year old is optimistic that sooner female football will be ranked equal with male soccer.

“Basically, it’s not a question of Africa alone, it’s a global thing, and there is always a problem of gender inequality. A lot of people believe men’s football is much better than female football in terms of funding, but I think it’s really not good, female football needs to be encouraged, and am very hopeful that in couple of years to come it’s going to be balanced, she said.”

The reigning CAF African Women’s Footballer said one of the uniqueness of this year’s CAF Awards is that all the three finalists in both male and female categories are present, unlike past editions where you have only the finalist present at the award.

“Last year when I won the award, I made the request during the press conference to CAF that I don’t feel like a winner, in a situation where you don’t find other contestants, you find just yourself. For me, that’s not professional, but am glad that CAF has changed that now and this year, we have all three nominees present and its good for us.”

The 23-year-old scored 12 goals for Quanjian in her first season in the Chinese Women’s Super League where she emerged the top scorer. Oshoala’s exploits also helped Quanjian to a league and cup titles.

Anthony Nlebem, Accra in Ghana

