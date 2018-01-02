 Ajimobi wife celebrates four newborns – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Ajimobi wife celebrates four newborns – The Nation Newspaper

Ajimobi wife celebrates four newborns
Wife of Oyo State governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, yesterday presented cash and gift items to the first four New Year babies delivered at two government-owned hospitals in the state. She also visited some children's wards at other hospitals with gifts
