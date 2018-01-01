Ajimobi’s wife presents gifts to New Year babies, others

Mrs Florence Ajimobi, the wife of the Oyo State governor, on Monday, presented gifts to newly born babies on New Year’s day and other children in the state.

Ajimobi, represented by Mrs Folake Oshunkoya, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, led others to various hospitals with gifts.

The first three babies born said to have been given birth to on New Year’s Day were presented with cash and other gifts, while several other gifts were given to other children at various state-owned hospitals.

Among the hospitals visited were Jericho Specialist Hospital, Oni Memorial Children’s Hospital and Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital, Yemetu’ all in Ibadan.

Ajimobi expressed excitement that the beginning of the new year recorded a set of twins, praying that God should continue to shower His blessings on the babies and their parents.

She also felicitated with the people on the occasion of the New Year, while wishing them a peaceful and prosperous year.

“I am glad that the children’s wards visited recorded scanty patients. This is a sign that our people are taking good care of their children.

“I implore our mothers to be more committed to their responsibilities of taking good care of their children. I pray that they live long to enjoy the fruits of their labour,’’she

The first babies recorded to have been given birth to in 2018 were a set of twins ( boys) delivered around 1 a.m at Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital, Yemetu in Ibadan.

The babies born to Basirat and Sulaiman Akeem, who sell oil at Bodija were the second set of twins (boys) they would be blessed with by God.

The second baby of the year, a girl was born at the Jericho Specialist Hospital to Aishat and Kehinde Gbadamosi, a fashion designer and welder respectively at exactly 2.48 a:m.

The baby girl, who weighed 2.9 kg at birth, was the first child of the Gbadamosi family.

The third baby, who weighed 4.4 kg at birth was a boy born to Mujidat Adegoke at Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital, Yemetu at 5 a:m.

Meanwhile, the families in their various responses expressed deep appreciation to the governor’s wife, praying that God Almighty would continue to bless the Ajimobi’s family.

The delegation of the governor’s wife also visited the various children’s wards at the hospitals, where several gifts were donated to both mothers and their babies.

