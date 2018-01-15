Akanji Shuns Manchester United To Sign €21.5m Deal With Borussia Dortmund – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Akanji Shuns Manchester United To Sign €21.5m Deal With Borussia Dortmund
Complete Sports Nigeria
Switzerland international defender Manuel Obafemi Akanji has signed a four and half year contract worth about €21.5 million with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. The 22-year old was a reported transfer target for Manchester United but Dortmund made …
