AKEES plastic manufacturing line will create over 1000 jobs – Ufot Ebong

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State on Technical Matters and Due Process, Elder Ufot Ebong says AKEES plastic manufacturing line will create over 1000 jobs.

Elder Ebong said this when he lead his team from the Bureau of Technical Matters and Due Process to take delivery of containers of imported equipment, for the establishment of the Plastic Manufacturing Factory in Akwa Ibom State.

According to Elder Ebong, “the factory would create over 1000 employment opportunities across the value chain for the teeming Akwa Ibom youths which is in line with the industrialization mantra of Governor Udom Emmanuel and fulfillment of AKEES mandate of getting our teeming youths off the street and into work”

The governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel had earlier announce plans for the establishment of plastic manufacturing factory while presenting the 2018 budget proposal at the State House of Assembly.

Announcing the plan, Governor Emmanuel said the factory will be commissioned in the first half of 2018 and noted that it will be an extension of the Akwa Ibom Entreprise and Employment Scheme (AKEES’) Factory.

“By next year, we will be commissioning the Plastic Manufacturing line, at AKEES Factory”, he said.

Mr. Udom who proposed a total of N651.5bn, tagged “Budget of Consolidation on Industrialisation”, for the 2018 , said despite the tough economic situation in the country, his administration will continue to consolidate on the mandate given to him by the citizenry, saying he was not voted into Office by Akwa Ibomites for excuses.

“Our national economy had been ailing and the hope of many had ebbed. But knowing full well that my people did not give us their mandate for us to reward them with excuses, we chose to weather the economic storm and rebuild, recover and reinvent our dear State.

“Our people did not give me their mandate for us to reward them with excuses. We have not allowed the storms of recession to interfere with our destiny”, he said.

Continuing, the Governor cited the Metering Solutions Company, Toothpick, Pencil, and the Syringe Manufacturing Factories, as some proofs of government’s efforts at turning Akwa Ibom from a civil service state, to an industrial hub.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

