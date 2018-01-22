Akeredolu Enforces Official Price Of Petrol In Ondo – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Akeredolu Enforces Official Price Of Petrol In Ondo
Leadership Newspapers
The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has expressed displeasure that some stations were not complying with the official pump price of N145 per litre in the state. Akeredolu disclosed this during his unannounced visit to some petrol …
