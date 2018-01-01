Akeredolu pardons 12 prisoners in Ondo – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Akeredolu pardons 12 prisoners in Ondo
Daily Post Nigeria
Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the pardon of 12 prisoners serving various jail terms in the state. This is in accordance to the exercise of the power conferred on him by Paragraph (d) of sub section (1) of Section 212 of …
2018: Akeredolu calls for unity among Ondo citizens, Nigerians
2019: Akure Patriots screen aspirants for elective office
New Year message: We must remain United ―Akeredolu
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!