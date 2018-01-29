Akuapem chieftaincy committee members dissolve body for fear of their lives – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Akuapem chieftaincy committee members dissolve body for fear of their lives
GhanaWeb
A committee, set up by the Akuapem Traditional Council to resolve the Akuapem chieftaincy crisis, has been dissolved. The committee was dissolved by its own members, who have vowed not to get themselves involved with the crisis. At an extraordinary …
Akuapem chieftaincy dispute deepens
C'ttee condemns 'political interference' in Akuapem chieftaincy impasse
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!