 Akwa Ibom Beauty Queen, Miss Eno Criticized For Sharing Semi-Unclad Photos | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akwa Ibom Beauty Queen, Miss Eno Criticized For Sharing Semi-Unclad Photos

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Entertainment, Fashion, News | 0 comments

Akwa Ibom State beauty queen, Miss Abasiodiong Eno Inyang, winner of Akwa Ibom state 2017/2018 Teen Beauty Pageant has come under heavy criticism online after sharing semi-unclad picture on social media showing her [email protected]@bs and another showing her smoking.
The 20-year-old teen added another year yesterday and celebrated her special day by sharing questionable photos on her Facebook Page.
See what people are saying about the photos below….




Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.