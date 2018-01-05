Akwa Ibom governor sacks commissioner

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has sacked the state commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Udo Ekpenyong.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh, in Uyo, Ekpenyong has been relieved of his appointment “with immediate effect.”

The statement reads: “Governor Udom Emmanuel has effected a minor reshuffling of his cabinet. By this development, the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Udo Ekpeyong, has been relieved of his portfolio with immediate effect.

“The Government of Akwa Ibom State thanks Hon. Ekpeyong for his services to the state while serving as a member of the State Executive Council and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

