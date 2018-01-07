Akwa United FC unveils 16 new players

One of Nigeria’ s representatives in the CAF Confederation, Akwa United FC of Uyo has signed 16 new players to boost its squad for the next football season.

The players, who were unveiled on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Intenational Stadium in Uyo is a mixture of youth and experience include a winger Etboy Akpan signed from a Slovenian club and 15 others signed from Premier League clubs and academies in Nigeria.

They include Ubong Essien (We’ll come Time Academy Kano) Emmanuel Charles (Akwa Starlet), Daniel Ekpo (Rivers United) ,Kenneth James (Elkanemi Warriors), Aminu Nuhu (Adamawa United) Aniekeme Asuquo (Akwa Starlet) Katoh Haggai (GBS Academy Jos)

Others include Gabriel Wassa (Rivers United) Yenne Tenton (GBS Academy) Kelly Kester(Enyimba). Victor Mbaoma (Remo Stars) Ajibola Otegbeye (Sunshine Stars) Adeshina Gata (ABS), Dennis Nya (Lobi Stars) and Etim Matthew (Enugu Rangers).

Club Chairman Etubom Paul Bassey who at the ceremony expressed joy that the club was able to retain the bulk of its old players explained that the new signings was to strengthen the team due to its continental engagement and injuries to some if the old players.

Bassey commended the support of the state government, fans and the media assuring that the club would work hard to improve upon its performance in the previous league season and continental outing.

“We are ready for the new season and I want to assure our fans that by the Grace of Gos who we have made the foundation of this club,,we will turn our home ground, the Godswill Akpabio Stadium into a slaughter house for visiting teams.

Head Coach, Abdul Maikaba said some of the players were given a long term contract inorder to bring stability and instill confidence in the minds of the players.

United who are Nigeria’s FA Cup champions start their new season at home against former champions Enugu Rangers this weekend and would compete in the preliminary round of the CCC from.next month.

