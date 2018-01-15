Akwa Utd stun Rangers 2- 0 in League opener

By Jacob Ajom, Uyo

Akwa United defeated Rangers 2-0 in the first match of the 2018 NPFL season played at the magnificent Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo yesterday.

Coach Abdul Maikaba said he was pleased with the result which was made possible by two midfielders in Kelly Kester 37th minute and Denis Nya midway in the second half.

“We are building a team that is based on collective responsibility. We don’t have to depend on one or two players for goals. Anybody can score from any angle,” Maikaba said.

He said despite not scoring, his attackers worked hard. “I am happy with the runs they made in front of opponent’s goal area. It is work in progress because some of them are new.

“On the whole, I am happy with the result. Scoring two goals and three points in the kitty from the opening game of the season is a good start. We are going to prepare for the next match against Go Round FC.”

The post Akwa Utd stun Rangers 2- 0 in League opener appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

