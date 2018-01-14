 Akwa Utd v Rangers: Udom approves drastic ticket slash – FCNaija – Fcnaija (blog) | Nigeria Today
Akwa Utd v Rangers: Udom approves drastic ticket slash – FCNaija
Akwa Ibom state commissioner for youth and sports Monday Ebong Uko says has disclosed that Governor Udom Emmanuel has approved the drastic slashing of the gate takings for Sunday's NPFL match involving Akwa United and 2016 Champions Rangers
