Al-Hikmah University M.A Qualifying Examination Date 2017/2018 Announced.
This is to inform all postgraduate students of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin that the School of Postgraduate Studies Qualifying Examination Date for the 2017/2018 academic session has been announced. Al-Hikmah University M.A. Qualifying Examination will be conducted on Saturday, 6th January, 2018 at 10:00am in the Postgrdaute Lecture Room, Al-Hikmah University, Atere Campus, Ilorin. To See …
