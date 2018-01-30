Al-Makura condemns Kadarko killings, assures of adequate security

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has condemned the attack on Kadarko Community in Keana Local Government Area which claimed seven lives on Monday night.

Al-Makura, who visited the community on Tuesday with security chiefs in the state, commiserated with families of the victims and the people of the area over the incident.

He said the State Government was working to ensure adequate security for the people of the area in the wake of unfortunate events of the last 48 hours in the community.

“Suspected cattle rustlers killed 73 cows and abducted two herdsmen on Sunday, while seven villagers were murdered on Monday.

“A unit of Mobile Police Force will be deployed to the area in the meantime, with military surveillance to allay the palpable fear and tension in the community.

“The police helicopter will provide aerial surveillance of the area to identify where the attackers were coming from.

“I want to advise those living in isolated settlements to relocate to Kadarko metropolis for their safety,’’ he said.

The Governor also appealed to the people of the community to suspend going to the farm pending improved security

He also called on the people to remain calm and avoid panic relocation from Kadarko town, adding that the mass movement from the community would heighten tension in other communities in the area.

He said apart from the security beef-up, government would provide relief materials to the displaced persons already taking refuge at Kadarko Primary School.

Most of the rural settlements around Kadarko such as Gaav-Giza, Ngur-Giza, Gidan-Sule and Sarkin-noma have been totally deserted because of the situation.

Also, aged men, women and children are taking refuge in Kadarko Primary School, while others are moving out of the town in large numbers with their luggages.

