 Al-Shabaab kills five police officers in northern Kenya
Al-Shabaab kills five police officers in northern Kenya – Yeni Şafak English

Posted on Jan 3, 2018


Al-Shabaab kills five police officers in northern Kenya
The terrorists had 'waylaid the unsuspecting patrol team. It was an ambush', said a police officer. 09:22 January 03, 2018 Anadolu Agency. File Photo. Somali-based al-Shabaab militants killed five police officers Tuesday and burnt a police vehicle in
