 ALAT by Wema named Africa’s Best Digital Bank – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ALAT by Wema named Africa’s Best Digital Bank – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

ALAT by Wema named Africa's Best Digital Bank
The Nation Newspaper
ALAT, the digital bank powered by Wema Bank, has been named the 'Best Mobile Banking App' and 'Best Digital Bank for 2017' in this year's World Finance Digital Banking Awards. The World Finance Digital Banking Awards, celebrate organisations that lead

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.