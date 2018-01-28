Alex Ekwueme:‎ Anambra Announces Thursday (Feb 1) As Public Holiday – Ngige Says Buhari Has Spent N1bn On Him

The government of Anambra State has announced that there would be a state-wide public holiday on 1st February 2018 as the state prepares for the funeral arrangements for the late Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme (GCON).

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Sunday by Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to Government of Anambra State and made available to DAILY POST in Awka.

The statement read: “Please note that Thursday, February 1st, 2018 is work free day in Anambra state. All markets and businesses will be closed on that day to enable Ndi Anambra, friends, associates and well wishers to pay our last respects to the late Vice President. “All those attending the commendation ceremony including various social, cultural, religious, political, professional, educational groups, market men and women, and all other groups are to be seated by 10am prompt at Ekwueme Square.”

Ekwueme died in a UK hospital after a brief illness in November 2017.

He is expected to be buried on Friday, February 2, 2018 in his country home, Oko, Orumba North local government of Anambra State.

Ngige Claims Buhari Has Spent N1bn On Ekwueme So Far

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said in an attempt to show his commitment to giving the former VP a befitting burial, President Muhammadu Buhari had committed about N1bn on Ekwueme from the day the Federal Government took over his medical bills to date.

The Punch quoted him as saying: “You know that I belong to the Ekwueme family; I’m part of that family.

“I’m in various committees and subcommittees for the burial of this great statesman. I can tell you authoritatively that Mr President (Buhari) is committed and passionate in ensuring a befitting burial for Ekwueme. “If he doesn’t come for the burial himself, I’m sure the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will be here for the burial as a matter of right. “So, I’m here to inspect the facilities in preparation for his burial; and I can tell you that I’m satisfied with the progress of work. “The Federal Government is doing rehabilitation works on Amawbia/Ekwulobia road, up to Uga and Akokwa in Imo State. “We’re also doing road rehabilitation on Oko/Umunze road up to Ibinta in Abia State. “I know the cost of all this, not less than N480m. “The Federal Government is building the mausoleum, which will contain a modern library and other facilities and I also know the cost of that too. “And remember that the Federal Government took up all the medical bills of flying him abroad and bringing him back to Nigeria from London upon his death. “The cost of hiring an air ambulance is not a joke. So, Buhari has honoured this Igbo son in all ramifications. “He has committed not less than a billion naira in this project because he is passionate about it.”

