Alexis Sánchez close to Manchester United move after missing Arsenal defeat – The Guardian

Alexis Sánchez close to Manchester United move after missing Arsenal defeat

Alexis Sánchez close to Manchester United move after missing Arsenal defeat
Arsène Wenger says he expects Alexis Sánchez to leave Arsenal in the “next 48 hours”, with Manchester United having emerged as the forward's preferred destination. The manager omitted Sánchez from the squad he took to Bournemouth for their 2-1 defeat
