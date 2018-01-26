Alfa Arrested For Duping Client Of Over N4 Million

An Islamic cleric aka Alfa named Oladele Ayuba, from Kwara State, has been reportedly paraded by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps of Ondo State Command for reportedly duping a follower to the tune of N4 million. According to report, the Alfa duped unsuspecting clients of various amounts ranging from N300,000 to N36,000,000 after […]

The post Alfa Arrested For Duping Client Of Over N4 Million appeared first on Timeofgist.

