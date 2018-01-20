Algeria, Nigeria vow to take common positions at AU, UN – Xinhua
|
Vanguard
|
Algeria, Nigeria vow to take common positions at AU, UN
Xinhua
ALGIERS, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said Saturday that Algeria and Nigeria have agreed to take common positions at the African Union (AU) and the United Nations. Following his working meeting with his Algerian …
LIBYA: Guards tried to hide more than 300 Nigerian immigrants kept in 'slave camp' from us — Geoffrey Onyeama …
