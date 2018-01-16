Alheri denies owing FG N27.2bn over fibre optic agreement

Management of Alheri Engineering Company Limited has vehemently denied owing Federal Government the sum of $75,500,000.00 million (about N27.18billion at N360 to $1) over fibre optic agreement. In a statement released by the company on Monday, the company described the accusation as wrong and fallacious and assured its customers that the story is “…not only […]

The post Alheri denies owing FG N27.2bn over fibre optic agreement appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

