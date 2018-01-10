 Alizee – Alhaji Musa | Nigeria Today
Alizee – Alhaji Musa

Posted on Jan 10, 2018 in Music

Alizee – Alhaji Musa Sensational singer “Alizee” born as Ali Zainab in kaduna state. Her music career started shortly after her secondary school by writing songs and improving her vocal skills. The talented artist hooked up with ace producer and hit maker Del’b, who produce and also featured on her first official single ‘GREEN LIGHT’.  […]

