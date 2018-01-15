All The Juicy Details As Omotola Jalade Gears Up For Her 40th Birthday Celebration – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria All The Juicy Details As Omotola Jalade Gears Up For Her 40th Birthday Celebration

Information Nigeria

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekehinde is set to join the forty-fied gang of Nollywood actresses. The mother of four clocks forty in February joining the likes of Mercy Aigbe and Iyabo Ojo who recently had their fortieth birthday celebrations …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

