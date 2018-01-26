Alleged $1.1bn Malabu scam: Why Adoke must be prosecuted, by Malami

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN) gave reasons yesterday why a Federal High Court in Abuja should not allow his predecessor’s case, challenging a pending charge against those linked with the alleged $1.1bn Malabu Oil scam.

One of Malami’s predecessors, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), named with some others in a charge filed by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is challenging his inclusion as defendant in the charge.

At the hearing of the suit by Adoke yesterday, Malami argued that since Adoke cannot hide under the civil suit filed before the court to evade being prosecuted on the pending five-count charge filed against him and others by the EFCC.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor-General of the Federation of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, Malami added that his predecessor’s suit could not be used to truncate a criminal trial initiated by the EFCC.

Malami contended that Adoke’s suit disclosed no reasonable cause of action, adding that it could not be used to stop a criminal case.

By his suit filed in May 2017, Adoke wants the court to declare illegal, his prosecution by the EFCC in reation to his involvement in the deal between Malabu Oil and Gas Limited and the Federal Government over the oil field covered by the Oil Prospecting Licence 245.

Arguing the plaintiff’s case yesterday, Adoke’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN), a former AGF, urged the court to grant his client’s prayers.

Agabi prayed the court to hold that the plaintiff had not done any wrong for obeying the President’s directive.

Agabi drew the judge’s attention to paragraphs 2 and 3 of Exhibit 19, a document in which Malami had, in his legal opinion sent to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, noted that the proof of evidence in the case file did not link Adoke and other defendants charged to the offences disclosed.

Apata explained that the letter by the AGF, which also urged the EFCC to carry out further thorough investigations, “does not remove the culpability of the plaintiff”.

Dated September 20, 2017, the letter cited by Agabi stated, “Having fully examined the entire case file, I am inclined to request you to reconsider the charge in relation to the composition of the parties, the offences, the proof of evidence and the case summary in view of the fact that nothing in the proof of evidence appears to have directly linked the parties to the offences as charged.

“A curious observation of the entire file, clearly indicates that the proof of evidence is unlikely to support the counts which border on fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.”

Apata drew attention to the concluding part of the letter which, he said, only called for further investigation, but did not exonerate Adoke.

The said concluding part of the letter read: “On the above grounds, I am at the considered view that there is the need to consolidate on the charges and the matter be thoroughly investigated, especially regarding the allegations of wrongdoing in connection with the $1.1bn USD in order to satisfy the constituent elements of offences.

“You are to also take steps to urgently file an application for a worldwide mareva injunction and or the forfeiture of the assets of the beneficiaries of the $ 1.1bn pending the conclusion of your investigation in the areas above stated.”

Trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako has adjourned to February 28 for judgment.

The post Alleged $1.1bn Malabu scam: Why Adoke must be prosecuted, by Malami appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

