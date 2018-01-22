Alleged defamation: Chief Ogundokun sues Oluwo Akanbi for N1 Billion
Elder statesman and eminent Nigerian, High Chief Abiola Ogundokun has sued the Oluwo of Iwo land in Osun State (South West Nigeria), Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi (Telu 1) for N1 Billion (One Billion Naira) for defamation. According to the suit No; HOS/6/2018 filed before the Osun State High Court of Justice, Osogbo Judicial Division dated […]
