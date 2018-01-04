Alleged murder: Olukere title abrogated

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti—The Ogoga in Council, a body of royal chiefs of Ikere kingdom has abrogated the title of Olukere, a post held by Ganiyu Obasoyin until yesterday.

Obasoyin and the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adu Adejimi Alagbado have been embroiled in supremacy battle since the ascension of the latter.

In December 2017, Obasoyin got into trouble when he was accused of allegedly murdering one Femi Kolade in a reprisal attack on Christmas Day, he was subsequently arrested, charged to court and remanded in prison custody.

It was gathered that Obasoyin led a team of his loyalists and some men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to a place in Ado Ekiti for a reprisal attack against some suspected thugs who allegedly attacked his new hotel and destroyed some facilities there.

In the course of the reprisal, Kolade, a toilet attendant in Fayose market in Ado Ekiti, was allegedly stabbed to death.

While the state Police Command absolved Olukere of any wrong doing, alleging that the deceased was an armed robbery suspect, his younger brother and graduate of Ekiti State university, Ajibola Kolade denied the allegation in a chat newsmen, in Ado-Ekiti yesterday.

