Alleged N92m Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Ex-Nasarawa Gov’s Son, Adamu – CHANNELS TELEVISION

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Mohammed Adamu, son of former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu. Adamu was arraigned on Wednesday alongside one Felix Ojiako on five counts of money laundering before Justice J …
