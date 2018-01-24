Alleged tax default : KWIRS seals off banks in Ilorin – TVC News



TVC News Alleged tax default : KWIRS seals off banks in Ilorin

TVC News

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service has sealed off two branches of a new generation bank in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital. The branches of the bank were sealed for allegedly withholding tax on bank interest for two years. Effecting the seal …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

