Allegri: Dybala Cannot Play No. 9 For A Big Club

Massimiliano Allegri has stated that his charge, Paulo Dybala cannot play centre forward for a big club. And intend to hold on to him.

The Argentina international had a fine start to the season and attracted interest from United and Barcelona.

Dybala has been compared with Messi, but a switch to Barcelona and Old Trafford has not materialised

The 24-year-old has suffered a dip in form since then, and a sour relationship with Allegri does not seem to get better, with the Italian questioning his ability to lead the line for a big club.

Allegri told reporters of the South American’s role: “He cannot play centre-forward for a big club, where the distance to goal is much shorter.

“Just look at his best goals for Juve, they’re often when he’s running from deeper positions.”

