Allow your children choose careers : Mother of former Miss Nigeria advises parents
Mrs Obiageli Obiadi, the mother of the immediate past Miss Nigeria, Chioma Obiadi, has advised parents to allow their children and wards pursue academic careers of their choices instead of dictating to them. Mrs Obiadi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that young girls should be allowed to choose what they wanted…
The post Allow your children choose careers : Mother of former Miss Nigeria advises parents appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!