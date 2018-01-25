Alphabet’s new cybersecurity company focuses on accelerating threat responses

Alphabet introduced a new cybersecurity company called Chronicle that focuses on simplicity, scalability, and fast responses for the enterprise. What does that mean for you? Cloud-based services that are possibly more secure.

The post Alphabet’s new cybersecurity company focuses on accelerating threat responses appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

