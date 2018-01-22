ALSCON: FG signs Renewed Share Purchase Agreement with UC Rusal – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
ALSCON: FG signs Renewed Share Purchase Agreement with UC Rusal
Vanguard
The Federal Government has given official recognition to Messrs UC Rusal, a Russian Company, as the core investor of the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, following the signing of the Renewed Share Purchase …
ALSCON: Again, Minister ignores Supreme Court order; signs fresh agreement with Russians
ALSCON: FG accepts Russian firm as core investor
Aluminium Smelting Company hoping for new life
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!