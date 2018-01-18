 “Alternative Music Is Growing Fast In Nigeria” – Dare Art Alade (WATCH VIDEO) | Nigeria Today
“Alternative Music Is Growing Fast In Nigeria” – Dare Art Alade (WATCH VIDEO)

Posted on Jan 18, 2018

Nigerian singer and vocalist, Dare Art Alade has revealed that the alternative music is now becoming more acceptable in Nigeria when compared to what is obtainable in the past.

In an interview with HIPTV, Dare Alade pointed out that the relentless efforts of other alternative singers like Adekunle Gold, Simi, Bez and himself has made the genre fast becoming more acceptable in Nigeria.

Watch Video Below;

I feel people listen to alternative music- @dareydarey

A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv) on

