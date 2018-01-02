Alumni begs Ugwuanyi over looming tragedy in Enugu school
The Community High School Umabor Alumni Association have begged Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to save the students of the school from looming danger. This came as they hailed Ugwuanyi his government’s aggressive rural development as well as huge budgetary allocation to the education sector. The group, at a visit by the 1998 Alumni, […]
Alumni begs Ugwuanyi over looming tragedy in Enugu school
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!