Alvan Ikoku 3rd Batch NCE Admission List 2017/2018 Released

This is to inform all candidates who applied for admission to the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education but did not see their names in the previously released list that the 3rd batch NCE Admission List is out for the 2017/2018 academic session. Click Here To View Admission List (NCE Third List) Successful candidates should …

The post Alvan Ikoku 3rd Batch NCE Admission List 2017/2018 Released appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

