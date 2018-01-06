AMAA 2018 Organisers Call For Entries

The 14th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), the Premier Africa Film Awards countdown has begun and the Africa Film Academy cordially invites filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation and documentary works for consideration in nearly 30 categories of the awards. According to the organisers which issued a press statement, the deadline for all submissions […]

The post AMAA 2018 Organisers Call For Entries appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

