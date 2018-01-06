AMAA 2018 Organisers Call For Entries
The 14th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), the Premier Africa Film Awards countdown has begun and the Africa Film Academy cordially invites filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation and documentary works for consideration in nearly 30 categories of the awards. According to the organisers which issued a press statement, the deadline for all submissions […]
The post AMAA 2018 Organisers Call For Entries appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!