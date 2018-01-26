 Amaechi Arrested Over Boko Haram Links | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amaechi Arrested Over Boko Haram Links

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Nigerian man suspected of being a member of Boko Haram and killing people in Nigeria during attacks on schools and a village has been arrested in Germany, the federal prosecutor said on Friday. According to Reuters, the 27-year-old man, named as Amaechi Fred O., was detained on Wednesday in Bavaria and a day later […]

The post Amaechi Arrested Over Boko Haram Links appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.