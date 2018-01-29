Amaechi: You can’t blame a child that is not privileged to be educated.

The Founder of Empower Support Initiative (ESI), a non-governmental organisation, Mrs Judith Amaechi says Education is very vital to the growth and development of any nation.

Amaechi disclosed this while speaking to Journalist on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Amaechi shaping of children must not wait until a child is 18 years old but should start right from nursery and primary school. She noted that Primary school was a very delicate stage. ‘Some children in primary schools are persuaded to carry arms, and to join in militancy at that tender age. But education is power and we should use it’

“If you catch them young, you can make or mar them. From age zero to nine, you instill morals, education, values, hope and discipline at that tender age.

“You can’t blame a child that is not privileged to be educated.

“Some of us are privileged. What are we doing to help those that are less privileged? How can we break that chain of lack of education?”

