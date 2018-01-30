Amazon brings rainforest cache to Seattle with its great glass Spheres
The Amazon Spheres put a unique mark on the downtown Seattle landscape, with three glass bubbles filled with plants and a semitropical climate. Employees can go and unwind and get inspired, but it’s mostly closed to the public.
