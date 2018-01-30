 Amazon brings rainforest cache to Seattle with its great glass Spheres | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amazon brings rainforest cache to Seattle with its great glass Spheres

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

The Amazon Spheres put a unique mark on the downtown Seattle landscape, with three glass bubbles filled with plants and a semitropical climate. Employees can go and unwind and get inspired, but it’s mostly closed to the public.

The post Amazon brings rainforest cache to Seattle with its great glass Spheres appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.