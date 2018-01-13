Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Has Already Made $10Billion Just In 2018

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, 54, who is currently the world’s richest man, has made $10 billion this year so far, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Jeff Bezos’ net worth was $99 billion on New Year’s Day 2018. However within one week, his networth had increased to almost $105 billion, making the Amazon founder and […]

The post Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Has Already Made $10Billion Just In 2018 appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

