Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Has Already Made $10Billion Just In 2018
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, 54, who is currently the world’s richest man, has made $10 billion this year so far, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Jeff Bezos’ net worth was $99 billion on New Year’s Day 2018. However within one week, his networth had increased to almost $105 billion, making the Amazon founder and […]
The post Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Has Already Made $10Billion Just In 2018 appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!