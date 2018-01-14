 Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos Is Now The Richest Man On Earth, He Doesn’t Pay Tithe – Daddy Freeze | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos Is Now The Richest Man On Earth, He Doesn’t Pay Tithe – Daddy Freeze

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos is now the richest man on planet according Forbes and other online financial trackers. He is worth a whooping $105.1 billion and he is a computer scientist, and he is into e-commerce and retailing.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Ironically, he doesn’t belong to any religion let alone to being a Christian and needless to say, he doesn’t pay tithe or first fruit or seed of faith, which are what Nigerian pastors are using to enrich themselves today according to Daddy Freeze.

In his Instagram post, Daddy Freeze urges Nigerians to open their eyes, that prosperity doctrine and seed sowing is a doctrine from the pit of hell. All you have to do to succeed is to pray and work hard and be creative.

See what he posted below…



Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.