Amazon’s new ‘$10-and-under’ collection comes with free shipping for all
Amazon has launched a new section showcasing a large range of items for $10 and under. Whether you can find anything among the collection that you actually want to buy … well, that’s another question entirely.
The post Amazon’s new ‘$10-and-under’ collection comes with free shipping for all appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!