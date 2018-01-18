Amazon’s new ‘$10-and-under’ collection comes with free shipping for all

Amazon has launched a new section showcasing a large range of items for $10 and under. Whether you can find anything among the collection that you actually want to buy … well, that’s another question entirely.

The post Amazon’s new ‘$10-and-under’ collection comes with free shipping for all appeared first on Digital Trends.

