Ambode Fires Three Commissioners, Picks Five

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday dropped three commissioners from his cabinet and appointed five new ones.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello, identified the three affected cabinet members as Adebimpe Akinsola, Femi Odubiyi and Anifowoshe Abiola.

The SSG gave the names of the five new commissioners as Hakeem Fahm (Ministry of Science and Technology), Ladi Lawanson (Ministry of Transportation), Segun Banjo (Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget), Olayinka Oladunjoye (Ministry of Commerce and Industry) and Mr. Hakeem Sulaiman (Communities and Communications).

The statement added that some redeployment had also been effected.

It read, “Rotimi Ogunleye, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry has been moved to Physical Planning and Urban Development; Steve Ayorinde from the Ministry of Information and Strategy to Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Kehinde Bamigbetan from Communities and Communication to Ministry of Information and Strategy; Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti from Ministry of Wealth Creation to Ministry of the Environment; Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf from Ministry of Youth and Social Development to Ministry of Wealth Creation; Agboola Dabiri from Central Business District to Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

“Also, Samuel Adejare, the Commissioner for the Environment has been moved to the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development; Ade Akinsanya from the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development to Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.”

The statement added that Benjamin Olabinjo had been moved from the Special Adviser, Commerce and Industry, to become the Special Adviser Civic Engagement, while Kehinde Joseph was moved from Special Adviser, Civic Engagement, to become Special Adviser, Housing.

Deji Tinubu, Special Adviser, Sports, had been redeployed as Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce and Industry, while Anofiu Elegushi moved from the Special Adviser, Transport, to the Special Adviser, Central Business District.

Bello said the appointments and redeployment were to create new vigour and vitality for service delivery.

__________

