Ambode Harps on Capacity Building to Boost Teaching, Learning

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has expressed confidence about the rapid infrastructure growth and strategies of the state, saying that this could only be sustained by corresponding capacity building to enhance teaching and learning.

Ambode, who made this known recently at the inauguration of the Girls’ Junior Model College, Agunfoye, Ikorodu, said the new school was to further drive the ‘Change Lagos’ initiative of his administration.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Oluranti Adebule, he said the administration has invested in the future of the children of the state through strategic reforms and planning in the education sector to ensure that their potential to compete favourably with their peers globally is assured.

“Upon the take-over of the school from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the state government invested substantially in the provision of infrastructure and facilities towards meeting the set standard.”

He expressed delight that the intervention of government in the education sector has been yielding positive results as evidenced in improved students’ performance in examinations, national/international competitions, as well as improved morals, etiquette and confidence in public speaking.

Speaking to journalists, Adebule said the move is about commitment and ensuring that education is accessible particularly to the girl-child.

“We understand that as a government, we have new developments coming up in the environment to make education available to children. The girl-child has a special place in the heart of the governor because we know that giving them a conducive environment will make them to do better.

“We know that a conducive environment for learning with the best of teachers around them, they will do excellently well. We have that conviction and that is why we have inaugurated this school which was established in September 2017. It is about excellence and learning,” the deputy governor stressed.

The inauguration of the college brings the number of existing model colleges in the state to 16 and the second model college for girls.

The Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. Ganiyu Sopeyin said the state is poised for greater things, adding that inaugurating a number of projects which are now at completion stages would be paramount.

“On our part as a board, we shall not relent or shy away from our responsibilities to execute policies geared towards the improvement of basic education which has in recent times, been transformed by the present administration.”

