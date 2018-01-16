 Ambode intensifies training of medical practitioners – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ambode intensifies training of medical practitioners – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ambode intensifies training of medical practitioners
Vanguard
THE constant training and retraining of medical practitioners has been identified as a strategy that would effectively curb medical tourism the State and in Nigeria at large. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode It is on record that the nation
2019: Lagos APC, PDP, group tango over Ambode's re-election bidNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Ambode's Quarterly Town Hall Meetings Commendable –OluwaloniIndependent Newspapers Limited
Ambode Appoints Ajanaku Special Adviser on Information and StrategyTHISDAY Newspapers
The Punch –New Telegraph Newspaper –P.M. News –The Nation Newspaper
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.