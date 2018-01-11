Ambode sack 3 commissioners in a major cabinet

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday sacked 3 commissioners in a major cabinet reshuffle.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello, 5 new person were appointed as cabinet member, they include include Mr Segun Banjo (Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget); Mr. Hakeem Fahm (Ministry of Science and Technology); Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye (Ministry of Commerce and Industry) and Mr. Ladi Lawanson (Ministry of Transportation) ; Mr. Hakeem Sulaiman (Communities and Communications).

The three sacked cabinet members are Mr. Femi Odubiyi , Mrs. Adebimpe Akinsola and Mr. Anifowoshe Abiola.

The new appointments and redeployments according to Belo was intended to create a new vigour and vitality for service delivery which has been the hallmark of the Governor Ambode administration.

Mr. Agboola Dabiri from Central Business District to Ministry of Youth and Social Development; Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan from Communities and Communication to Ministry of Information and Strategy; Mr. Rotimi Ogunleye from Commerce and Industry to Physical Planning and Urban Development; Dr. Samuel Adejare from Ministry of the Environment to Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development; Mr. Babatunde Durosinmi Etti from Ministry of Wealth Creation to Ministry of the Environment; Mr. Steve Ayorinde from Ministry of Information and Strategy to Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf from Ministry of Youth and Social Development to Ministry of Wealth Creation and Engr. Ade Akinsanya from Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development to Ministry of Works and Infrastructure

