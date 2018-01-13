Ambode Swears in Perm Secs

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Friday swore-in two new Permanent Secretaries, with a charge on the appointees to add value to the State Civil Service and to come up with fresh ideas that would facilitate delivery of dividends of good governance to the people. Speaking at a ceremony held at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, Governor Ambode said the position of Permanent Secretary was very crucial to the smooth running of government machinery, and as such the new appointees must justify the confidence reposed in them by making positive difference especially in the manner through which responsibilities were discharged. According to the Governor, “In discharging their responsibilities as the accounting officers of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Permanent Secretaries are expected to provide leadership and ensure effective coordination of government business with one goal in mind which is effective and efficient service delivery to the people.

