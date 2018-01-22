AMCON finally breaks silence on seizure of Kanu’s hotel

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, has faulted the claim by former Nigerian football star, Nwankwo Kanu, that it illegally seized his property in Lagos. The agency in a statement on Monday described the allegations by the ex-footballer as ‘inaccurate’ accounts of the details of the controversy regarding the huge debt of the promoter […]

